Are you sorry to see the end of The X Factor?

ITV has confirmed there are “no current plans” for another series of The X Factor, bringing to an end the broadcaster's former ratings and advertising darling.

The show first aired in 2004 and its success over the years led to 2019 spin-offs including The X Factor: Celebrity and The X Factor: The Band. However, the core, flagship show has been absent from UK screens since 2018, when Dalton Harris – who could forget him? – was crowned the winner.

Significantly, that last series was very much a case of dwindling returns, kicking off with just under six million viewers – the lowest launch figure since the show's debut.

It's a ratings nadir that contrasts starkly with the show at its peak: in 2010 it drew an audience of 17 million, who tuned in to watch Matt Cardle beat One Direction in the final. This was clearly a massive draw for brands – media agency buyers suggested ITV was charging an average of £160,000 per 30-second spot in the final.

Its absence in 2020 was put down largely to the pandemic. Show creator and judge Simon Cowell revealed in February of that year that he would be resting the programme for 2020. Then, last month it emerged that he will return to UK television as part of a panel of judges for a new musical gameshow for ITV called Walk the Line.

The 61-year-old has been absent from screens in the UK since he broke his back after falling off an electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu in August last year.

News that the show, which is licensed to 57 countries, would not return this year was reported by The Sun. Citing a show insider, it said: “Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale.

“Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit… Clearly the last thing he wants is for X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke — especially in contrast to the show in its pomp.”

In the words of Cowell, "It's a no from me..." Are brands and agencies sad to see its demise?

Dino Myers-Lamptey

Founder, The Barber Shop

On the face of it, as a consumer of Saturday night entertainment, the answer is no. The X Factor has been a factory for creating talent and shining a light on huge personalities, as well as providing many nights of laughter, but its time at the top made it all too formulaic and predictable. Stepping aside leaves room for new ideas and formats to come through, with new opportunities for talented content makers. As an advertiser, we'll be desperately hoping what replaces it brings live audiences back to the double-digit millions, while being even more relevant for our times, entertaining, educating and bringing diverse audiences and families together.

Jen Smith

Co-founder, Craft Media London

If you love telly, then you will be sad to see it go. There was a point in time where one in three people watched it. It's much harder to find a property that brings people together at scale any more. We are living in an echo chamber of niche interests.

Obviously, culture changes and there is an opportunity for the prime-time Saturday night slot to change with it. Is it cruel to watch hopes and dreams get squashed? Is it fair that the over-25s category was a death sentence? Should the phrase "you look like a star" ever be uttered again?

I, for one, hope that it is not the end but rather the start of something new to come forward and take the Saturday-night crown and give us all an opportunity to shout at the telly again.

Luke Bozeat

Chief operating officer, MediaCom UK

At 17 years old, The X Factor doesn't have "it" any more. Conceived in a different time, before streaming, social media and influencers, the show hasn't produced a number one single since 2015. Obviously, what made The X Factor wasn't the quality of the music but the volume of conversation it created. Even the "F**k you..." from Rage Against the Machine's number one in 2009 only served to stimulate that. Sad to see it go? I think in reality it went when the conversation stopped. What we need now is a format that can tap into a modern world of streaming and social content to stimulate the conversation again.

Tony Holdway

Interim exec consultant, Pizza Express

Am I sad X Factor is no more? Most definitely. I associate it with big, Saturday night, prime-time, appointment-to-view TV. Friends and family gathering themselves together to watch something in unison. And, as a marketer, these types of programme can deliver creative ad spots that break ground and often kick off a new campaign (remember that full two-minute Yeo Valley takeover way back?).

License to say something new and startling about your brand. I think X Factor itself had completely lost its x factor many years ago, but when it was the height of cool, you wanted your brand to be associated with it. Even more worrying is the decline in linear TV watching that will deliver the sort of diverse reach as a result of people coming together in this fashion. Times change and so does the media landscape, of course, but we'll miss national TV moments like this from a programming and advertising perspective.

Rachel Forde

Chief executive, UM

The X Factor, and Pop Idol before it, reinvented Saturday night TV, with the whole family gathered around to laugh and cry with the contestants. And at its height it was drawing in 12 million-plus viewers each week, peaking at 17 million and attracting more votes than the general election. Behind the dry ice and emotive tales, it gave hope and built careers. But after X Factor winner number 18, the accolade has lost its sparkle, and the show can reinvent itself only so many times. Nonetheless, it leaves a fond memory and gap in the schedule. I look forward to seeing what ITV and Simon are planning next...