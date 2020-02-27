Southern Comfort brings Mardi Gras party to London

Southern Comfort is bringing the spirit of New Orleans to London with a two-night Mardi Gras party.

The ticketed event on 4 and 5 March is inspired by Southern Comfort’s hometown and will celebrate the magic of New Orleans with music and cocktails at 26 Leake Street in Waterloo.

New Orleans-based hip-hop artist Big Freedia will be the musical finale on both nights. Pxssy Palace, the DJ collective and club night of the same name, will be crafting a New Orleans-inspired set. East London group Hackney Colliery Band will be paying tribute to the New Orleans marching band tradition with a mobile acoustic set.

Guests can expect a number of themed rooms, with Mardi Gras-inspired art created by New Orleans-based artist Brandan "BMike" Odums throughout the venue. Immersive performances and unexpected interactions will take place throughout both evenings.

Tickets include a complimentary serve from one of the five new Southern Comfort cocktails debuting at the event. There will be food available from London-based Bayou Bar, which serves New Orleans-style cuisine.

The activation is the first in a series from Southern Comfort, with further New Orleans-inspired events to be announced for later in the year.

M&C Saatchi Public Relations is delivering the project.