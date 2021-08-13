Fayola Douglas
Southern Comfort celebrates Pride with Sink The Pink boat party

Voguing crews and drag queens will perform.

Southern Comfort: will party onboard a Mississippi paddle steamer boat
Southern Comfort is planning to celebrate Pride by hosting a boat party with LGBTQ+ collective Sink The Pink where dancers and drag queens will perform.

Onboard a vintage Mississippi paddle steamer boat, the New Orleans-inspired Pride party on 11 September aims to be an immersive celebration of self-expression and togetherness.

The event takes place on the date Pride In London set for its 2021 central London march. The march has been cancelled due to Covid-19 complications, and the difficulty of holding the parade safely.

On the two-hour cruise, which will set sail along the Thames at 11:30am, there will be DJ sets from Melanie Blatt, Mark-Ashley Dupé and Raven Mandella.

The performers will include voguing crews – dancers who strike a series of stylised poses through swift angular movements, similar to the style of dance in Madonna's Vogue music video.

Guests can choose from a menu of Southern Comfort cocktails including slushie "Southern passion" and "Sour cherry". New Orleans-inspired food will be served throughout the experience, with fried chicken, jambalaya, mac & cheese and vegan Cajun gumbo on the menu. 

Tickets for the event include a complimentary cocktail, a pre-mixed can and a choice of food.

The Academy is delivering the project.

This activation comes as part of a wider Pride commitment from Southern Comfort that includes a pledge to donate £1 from every Southern Comfort limited edition Pride bottle sold to Pride in London's The Unity Fund.

In March 2020 Southern Comfort hosted a two-night Mardi Gras party by M&C Saatchi Public Relations featuring themed rooms, a live brass band and immersive performances.

This concept was revisited in a digital format in February 2021. The at-home experience by M&C Saatchi Talk included live-streamed performances and cocktail-making kits.

M&C Saatchi Public Relations merged with Talk.Global and started trading as M&C Saatchi Talk in May 2020.

