Southern Comfort hosts at-home festival for Mardi Gras

Celebrations include live performances and party deliveries.

Southern Comfort: party packs will be available throughout the UK
Southern Comfort: party packs will be available throughout the UK

Southern Comfort is hosting an at-home festival for Mardi Gras with live performances and cocktails.

In partnership with Bongo's Bingo, the drinks brand has created a virtual Mardi Gras party that will be live streamed on 18 February. The programming has been inspired by New Orleans.

Throughout February "Southern Comfort presents Mardi Gras Party Packs" will be available for delivery to consumers across the UK. The packs, made in collaboration with Fever and Secret London, include the ingredients to make a "Southern passion" cocktail and a selection of New Orleans-inspired foods.

As part of the celebrations Southern Comfort has also collaborated with New Orleans street artist Brandon "Bmike" Odums to launch its first Mardi Gras limited-edition bottle. A QR code on each bottle opens a world of Mardi Gras where prizes and recipes will be shared throughout the month.

M&C Saatchi Talk is delivering the project. 

Last year, Southern Comfort hosted a two-night Mardi Gras party in London's Waterloo. The event offered the sights, sounds and flavours of New Orleans with a marching band and Creole food. 

