Southern Comfort hosts Mardi Gras-inspired celebration

Southern Comfort is hosting a New Orleans Mardi Gras-inspired celebration in London.

Typically, during Mardi Gras celebrations, the people of New Orleans come together for a carnival in the streets. It's the first party of the year and an explosion of colour characterised by glitter and bead-throwing.

Southern Comfort will be partnering UK party collective Cirque Du Soul for the party, which takes place on 26 February at 26 Leake Street in Waterloo. There will be DJ sets from Ewan McVicar, Jaguar and Weaver Bros.

A range of Southern Comfort cocktails and slushies will be available, including the Southern Passion, made with Southern Comfort, passionfruit juice, cranberry juice and lime juice. Independent London restaurant Poor Boys will be serving up its take on the New Orleans "Po boy" sandwich.

Guests are encouraged to dress in a Mardi Gras-themed outfit and can undergo transformations created by make-up artists from In Your Dreams.

As part of the celebrations, London-based artist Jade Pearl collaborated with New Orleans street artist Brandan BMIKE Odums to create a Southern Comfort Mardi Gras limited-edition bottle. The bottle contains a QR code that gives consumers access to Southern Comfort cocktail recipes or exclusive chances to win prizes including free tickets to the London party. The limited bottle is now available in grocery stores nationwide.

The Academy is delivering the project.

Southern Comfort is also hosting a one-off "Bongos bingo" party in Liverpool on 3 February.

Last year, the brand hosted a virtual Mardi Gras celebration due to lockdown restrictions. Guests could receive cocktail packs delivered to their homes, and watch live performances.

Cirque Du Soul previously collaborated with Southern Comfort for a New Orleans-themed Halloween party in October 2021.