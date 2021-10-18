Southern Comfort hosts New Orleans-inspired Halloween party

Southern Comfort is hosting a New Orleans-themed Halloween party created in collaboration with UK party collective Cirque Du Soul.

On 27 October, Lafayette London in Goods Way, Kings Cross will undergo a New Orleans-inspired makeover based on the city's neon-lit streets.

Cirque Du Soul is known for its colourful evenings fusing music with dance, when DJs play house, funk, soul, disco, bass, garage and hip hop. For the one-off Halloween experience dancers and performances will aim to create an electric party atmosphere.

At the ticketed event party, guests can expect a Southern Comfort sour cherry smash cocktail made using Southern Comfort Black, cherry soda and fresh lime.

Guests can undergo Halloween transformations assisted by makeup artists from In Your Dreams.

The Academy is delivering the project.

In August, Southern Comfort worked with The Academy on its Pride celebrations. It hosted a boat party with LGBTQ+ collective Sink The Pink with drag queen performances.