Southern Water to set up £12.8m advertising framework

Southern Water is launching a £12.8m agency framework as it makes plans to boost consumer messaging around water scarcity.

The water company will construct the framework around five areas: TV and film creative and production; radio ads; press and print ads; and strategic comms.

The lion’s share of the work will be devoted to full-service campaign support, with a £6m contract dedicated to that part of the proposed four-year set-up.

Spanning marketing strategy development, creative for campaigns, digital marketing and social media as well as budget management and media buying, the framework will involve agencies working alongside Southern Water’s in-house brand team to deliver the company’s key messages.

Megan Wynes, head of brand and content at Southern Water, said: “We are ramping up our marketing activity because we face a number of challenges in our region in terms of water scarcity, blockages and pollution.

“There is a lot we can’t do on our own, so we need our customers to participate too. In the south east we are looking at a 50% supply demand deficit by 2030 unless we all change the way we use water. It is almost a scarcity emergency.”

Southern Water’s 10-strong brand and content team, comprising copywriters, designers, social media officers and a campaign manager, working under Wynes, have undertaken marketing activity previously, with ad hoc agency support when needed.

The water company ran its first TV ad by agency Be the Fox on Sky in August and September to a regional audience, as part of its “It all makes a difference” campaign. It now plans to build on that work.

It is running a campaign across radio and out of home from December to March in particularly water-stressed areas, including Southampton, Brighton, north Sussex and the Isle of Wight to remind people about reducing water use.

“From a procurement point of view, we have to follow strict rules as a regulated company,” Wynes said.

“This framework will allow us to spend larger amounts on the projects we are planning around behaviour change.”

Messaging will continue to focus on encouraging people to save water, by highlighting positive changes such as saving money and helping the environment.

The competitive process will begin in February with selected agencies, following a pre-qualification stage that ends on 24 January.

The contract is due to begin in June 2022 and run for four years with the option for a further four-year extension.

“It is about getting that creativity and out-of-the-box thinking while getting across these very important messages,” Wynes said.

“It is vital we have all the tools in our arsenal to tackle the challenges we face.”