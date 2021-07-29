Fayola Douglas
Space NK creates beauty space pop-up

The experience encourages visitors to curate their ideal product line-up.

Space NK: activation is split into three zones
Space NK is hosting an experience that encourages visitors to share their unique passion for beauty.

The "Beauty space" pop-up in Old Spitalfields market in London is split into three zones. "The beauty cabinet that dreams are made of" is the first room, with a floor-to-ceiling beauty shelf showcasing Space NK products. Guests are invited to build their own ideal space and share it on Instagram for a chance to win beauty prizes.

In "The ultimate beauty pick 'n' mix", beauty advisors are on hand to guide guests to select five samples from a pick 'n' mix wall. Guests will also receive a branded tote bag and a voucher.

Lastly, an infinity room called "Strike a pose in your beauty space", uses mirrors and light to create a futuristic backdrop for a photo moment. The experience is open for three days from 30 July.

Katie Peake, creative director at Backlash, which delivered the project, said: "It has been great working on such an iconic retail beauty brand to create an experience that reflects their unique brand offering. Space NK's perpetual focus on creativity and customer has provided us with the licence to create a really rich brand experience that we hope will make a lasting impression on all the guests."

The pop-up is an extension of Space NK's "This is your beauty space" brand campaign by FCB Inferno, which launched in June and showcased the individuality of beauty and beauty spaces.

