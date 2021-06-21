Sara Nelson
Space NK launches first ad campaign in over a decade

The ad focuses on the often solo beauty routines that have occurred during a year of lockdown.

Space NK: Relatable mantras such as this will be used in-store and online
Beauty retailer Space NK has launched its first advertising campaign in over 10 years – prompted by the often solo self-care and beauty routines that have emerged during a year of lockdown.

Created by FCB Inferno, "This is your beauty Space NK" shows just some of the ways people have claimed space for themselves over the past year – from taking on Couch to 5K, complete with favourite winged eyeliner, to balancing parenting with Zoom meetings. Mantras taken from the ad including “Sorry, I have plans with myself”, “Running on coffee and dry shampoo” and “Skincare is my self-care” will also be used in-store and on social media.

The campaign was written by Josie Beaumont and art directed by Sarah Bignell, and directed by Margot Bowman through Prettybird. The media agency is Dentsu.

It will appear on multiple channels including TikTok, BVOD, paid social, display and YouTube. Imagery from the campaign will feature in Space NK windows across the brand’s 76 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Bowman said: “Beauty is a powerful space to explore identity; the rituals and routines of beauty create space for vulnerability and connection – with ourselves and each other. Reframing through the experience of the past 12 months has been really interesting.”

FCB Inferno chief marketing officer Sharon Jiggins added: “It serves as a reminder about how important it is to take time out for yourself however you define self-care. Our incredible cast show that this truth applies to everyone, regardless of gender, race or age.”

