Kim Benjamin
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Space NK partners Drunk Elephant for UK launch of skincare brand

US skin care brand Drunk Elephant is landing in the UK and is celebrating its launch with an immersive pop-up staged together with Space NK.

Space NK partners Drunk Elephant for UK launch of skincare brand

The "House of Drunk" will take place in London over two days. It is the first such immersive pop-up from the US brand and will give visitors their first opportunity to buy Drunk Elephant in the UK. The brand will be officially available in Space NK stores from 3 October.

Those who miss out on a visit to the pop-up can still visit a virtual showroom hosted on Space NK's website. The 360-degree virtual experience will house exclusive content and sneak previews of products.

The House of Drunk will be staged at Shorts Gardens in Covent Garden today and tomorrow, from 10am to 5pm.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now