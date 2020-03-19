Spanish agencies unite to use power of advertising in fight against coronavirus

A group of 35 Spanish agencies, including offices of major global networks including BBDO, DDB, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy and McCann, have come together with five marketing associations in an initiative to call on brands to recognise their responsibility in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, #PararParaSeguir, which translates as "stop to continue", is led by PS21 and supported by media partner Reason Why.

It is asking companies to "forget about today's return to ensure the future". The statement, signed by the participants, reads: "It is in our hands that people consume responsibly and, above all, from their homes. Because the sooner we stop, the sooner we will continue."

The text in the graphic above reads: "We invite all brands in this country to join the movement #StopToContinue. The time has come to stop to reflect on what our role is in society today and to build tomorrow's."

Spain is the second-worst-affected country in Europe after Italy, with more than 17,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 803 deaths as of today (Thursday).

The agencies that have signed up so far include 360º, BBDO, Cheil, China Pink, Darwin Social Noise, David, DDB, ES3, FCB & Fire, Five Rooms, Havas, Innocean, Kitchen, La Despensa, Leo Burnett, Lola MullenLowe, Manifiesto, McCann, Pingüino Torreblanca, Proximity, Publicis, Redbility, Rocky's Russian, Saatchi & Saatchi, Tactics Europe, TBWA, True, VCCP and Zapping.

The initiative is also backed by the Association for Transformative Creativity, Club de Creativos, BCMA, FEDE and the Catalan School of Marketing and Communication.