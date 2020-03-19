Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Spanish agencies unite to use power of advertising in fight against coronavirus

#PararParaSeguir, meaning 'stop to continue', involves 35 agencies and five industry bodies.

#PararParaSeguir: supported by 35 agencies
#PararParaSeguir: supported by 35 agencies

A group of 35 Spanish agencies, including offices of major global networks including BBDO, DDB, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy and McCann, have come together with five marketing associations in an initiative to call on brands to recognise their responsibility in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, #PararParaSeguir, which translates as "stop to continue", is led by PS21 and supported by media partner Reason Why.

It is asking companies to "forget about today's return to ensure the future". The statement, signed by the participants, reads: "It is in our hands that people consume responsibly and, above all, from their homes. Because the sooner we stop, the sooner we will continue."

The text in the graphic above reads: "We invite all brands in this country to join the movement #StopToContinue. The time has come to stop to reflect on what our role is in society today and to build tomorrow's."

Spain is the second-worst-affected country in Europe after Italy, with more than 17,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 803 deaths as of today (Thursday).

The agencies that have signed up so far include 360º, BBDO, Cheil, China Pink, Darwin Social Noise, David, DDB, ES3, FCB & Fire, Five Rooms, Havas, Innocean, Kitchen, La Despensa, Leo Burnett, Lola MullenLowe, Manifiesto, McCann, Pingüino Torreblanca, Proximity, Publicis, Redbility, Rocky's Russian, Saatchi & Saatchi, Tactics Europe, TBWA, True, VCCP and Zapping.

The initiative is also backed by the Association for Transformative Creativity, Club de Creativos, BCMA, FEDE and the Catalan School of Marketing and Communication.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020
How brands can embrace Ramadan

How brands can embrace Ramadan

Promoted

March 16, 2020