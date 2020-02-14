Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Spark Foundry hires OMD's Marcos Angelides for UK innovation role

Appointment follows Publicis Media's decision to drop Blue 449 name and merge it into Spark Foundry.

Angelides: led accounts at OMD including Bacardi and Google
Angelides: led accounts at OMD including Bacardi and Google

Spark Foundry has hired Marcos Angelides, managing partner of strategy at OMD, as UK chief innovation officer and head of strategy.

The appointment follows the merger of Blue 449 into Spark Foundry at the start of the year. Angelides, who is leaving OMD after five years, will be based in London when he starts on 23 March. 

Reporting to chief executive Lindsay Turner, Angelides will be responsible for combining the agency’s data technology capabilities with designers and creatives. This will include advising clients on technology and generating actionable insight from data.

He replaces Anthony Swede, who held the role of chief strategy officer at Blue 449 until the end of last year. M/SIX has enlisted Swede to be its EMEA head of strategy.

Angelides has a decade's experience in strategy. At OMD, he was responsible for the strategic output of accounts including Bacardi, Google and Sony Pictures.

Before joining OMD in 2014, Angelides worked at agencies including MEC (now Wavemaker) and Way To Blue.

Turner said: "With Marcos driving our strategy and innovation, I can guarantee that we really will be supercharging our offering to clients. It’s a really exciting time to be joining the agency."

Angelides added: "I'm very excited to be joining the agency as it continues strong momentum from the merger, especially under an inspirational leader such as Lindsay. The opportunity to work with her was a big factor in my accepting the role."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

February 11, 2020