Spark Foundry hires OMD's Marcos Angelides for UK innovation role

Spark Foundry has hired Marcos Angelides, managing partner of strategy at OMD, as UK chief innovation officer and head of strategy.

The appointment follows the merger of Blue 449 into Spark Foundry at the start of the year. Angelides, who is leaving OMD after five years, will be based in London when he starts on 23 March.

Reporting to chief executive Lindsay Turner, Angelides will be responsible for combining the agency’s data technology capabilities with designers and creatives. This will include advising clients on technology and generating actionable insight from data.

He replaces Anthony Swede, who held the role of chief strategy officer at Blue 449 until the end of last year. M/SIX has enlisted Swede to be its EMEA head of strategy.

Angelides has a decade's experience in strategy. At OMD, he was responsible for the strategic output of accounts including Bacardi, Google and Sony Pictures.

Before joining OMD in 2014, Angelides worked at agencies including MEC (now Wavemaker) and Way To Blue.

Turner said: "With Marcos driving our strategy and innovation, I can guarantee that we really will be supercharging our offering to clients. It’s a really exciting time to be joining the agency."

Angelides added: "I'm very excited to be joining the agency as it continues strong momentum from the merger, especially under an inspirational leader such as Lindsay. The opportunity to work with her was a big factor in my accepting the role."