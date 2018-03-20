Matthew Chapman
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Spark Foundry promotes Chris Boothe to global brand president

Spark Foundry has promoted Publicis Groupe veteran Chris Boothe to the role of global brand president a year after his predecessor Brian Terkelsen stepped down.

Spark Foundry: Chris Boothe has been promoted to global brand president
Spark Foundry: Chris Boothe has been promoted to global brand president

Boothe will continue to serve as chief executive of Spark Foundry USA in addition to taking on the new role of global brand president, which takes effect immediately.

He will report to Steve King, chief executive of Publicis Media, and Tim Jones, chief executive of Publicis Media Americas.

Terkelsen stepped down as the global brand president of Mediavest Spark in February 2017, which was later rebranded in July as Spark Foundry to foster a "start-up spirit".

The decision to keep Spark Foundry as a standalone, full-service media agency was seen as a vote of confidence in the importance of agency brands at a time when WPP-owned Group M was merging two of its global agencies, MEC and Maxus.

Boothe will focus on scaling scaling Spark Foundry’s brand proposition across 60 global offices in 35 countries.

King said: "Chris fully embodies the Spark Foundry spirit. He has been central to Spark Foundry’s transformation and dynamic energy, resulting in exceptional new business momentum and client impact."

Under Boothe’s leadership, Spark Foundry USA won numerous new clients including Audible, KFC, USAA and Southwest Airlines.

Boothe has been at Publicis Groupe for 30 years and has held roles where he has been responsible for strategy, investment, international business, business development, global product and agency operations.

He said: "I hold the Spark Foundry brand very close to my heart. When I first took the helm of Spark six years ago, we were a small agency of only 65 employees, but I believed we were embarking on something with immense potential.

"Today, Spark Foundry is a global agency of 3,500 people worldwide, built on the tenets of teamwork, innovation and grit."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?