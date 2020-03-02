Daniel Farey-Jones
Spark Foundry promotes Lee Lythe to lead investment

Returning from maternity leave next month, Lythe will lead agency's 100-strong investment team.

Lythe: reporting to Turner
Publicis Media agency Spark Foundry has promoted Lee Lythe to succeed Malcolm Boxall as chief investment officer.

Lythe, who was head of investment at Blue 449 before it was absorbed into Spark Foundry last year, becomes a rare woman at the most senior level of media trading (a traditionally male-dominated area) after 16 years in the sector. 

She takes over from Boxall, who was named chief investment officer at rival group MSQ Partners in December.

Lythe will lead Spark Foundry's 100-strong investment team in the UK, overseeing media investments, trading activities and commercial partnerships.

Reporting to chief executive Lindsay Turner, Lythe will be responsible for driving the innovation and integration of the investment team into the business, leveraging the scale and clout of Publicis Media’s global investment practice, PMX.
 
Turner said: "Lee is a passionate trader who always goes that extra mile to deliver outstanding results to clients."

Lythe added: "Being part of the investment leadership team for the last six years has allowed me to play an integral part in defining our proposition and delivering to clients."

