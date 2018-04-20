Spark Foundry swoops for Wavemaker's Sinclair to lead global strategy

As global head of strategy, Sinclair (pictured, left) will be tasked with driving the agency’s overall product output. She will lead strategic thinking coming out of international client teams and practice leads across its EMEA, MENA and APAC regions, as well as the wider planning teams in the UK office.

Sinclair will be based in London and report to John Antoniades, Spark Foundry’s managing director, global business. Antoniades, a Mediavest veteran, was recruited last year to improve the agency's fortunes outside the US across 60 global offices in 35 countries.

Sinclair said: "I’m really looking forward to helping replicate the phenomenal success [Spark Foundry] has seen over the last year in the US to the rest of the global teams."

The agency, which has about 3,500 employees worldwide, promoted Publicis veteran Chris Boothe to global brand president last month.

Spark Foundry was kept as a standalone agency within Publicis Media, Publicis Groupe’s media division, which was seen as a vote of confidence in the importance of agency brands. The agency, formerly known as Spark Mediavest, is one of six global media agency brands within Publicis Media.

Sinclair was previously the senior partner for global strategy at Wavemaker, which, by contrast, was created by the merger of Group M agencies Maxus and MEC.

Having already worked at MEC for four-and-a-half years before the merger, Sinclair worked with clients that included Johnson & Johnson, Marriott Hotel Group and Visa. Before joining MEC she was regional planning director at FCB.

Antoniades said of Sinclair: "She has a unique and proven track record in combining data, consumer insight and creativity to drive innovative solutions for clients."