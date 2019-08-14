The Specialist Works wins £9.7m AO.com media account

Online electricals retailer AO.com has appointed The Specialist Works to its UK media account after a non-competitive pitch.

The independent agency, which was bought out by its management team last year, replaces MediaCom Manchester.

According to Nielsen data, the brand's media spend in the year ending 31 May 2019 was £9.7m. AO.com's advertising is created by Karmarama, which won the account in 2015 in a pitch against FCB Inferno, Fold7 and Mother.

A spokesman said The Specialist Works would help the brand implement a data-driven marketing strategy to drive consideration with current and prospective customers, with an initial focus on the UK, and then subsequent expansion into continental Europe.

Media activity will begin later this month, with a radio campaign, door drops, and digital testing. Other channels will follow later in the year.

Cherie Cook, head of marketing at AO.com, said: "The Specialist Works has a proven track record in growing ecommerce brands both in the UK and internationally. We passionately believe in the power of culture, and feel our values align closely with The Specialist Works’. Always wanting to have the happiest customers, we needed a like-minded agency to evolve the strategy for our next phase of growth."