Specsavers chooses Brainlabs for digital brief

The eyewear giant is looking for partners as it in-houses marcomms.

Jack Leach became the poster child for Specsavers during the last Ashes series.
Specsavers has appointed Brainlabs to help develop its search strategy.

The digital agency will provide conversion rate optimisation (CRO) and user experience (UX) services as the brand transitions to in-housing parts of its external marketing support.

The brief includes helping the brand improve its digital customer experience journey.

Steph Le Provost, Specsavers' CRO and UX manager, said: “Our partnership kickstarts a system reboot in how we conduct and measure the success of our CRO and UX optimisation plans – we’re optimising our optimisation efforts.

“Brainlabs will be instrumental in up-skilling the team to achieve our ambition to in-house. We look to a future of a robust testing plan, fostering experimentation culture within the business and a best-in-class team.

"The power of our experimentation platform partner, Kibo, coupled with Brainlabs’ expertise and skill, will allow for much more effective and advanced CRO and UX processes, grounded in insights and data.”

Brainlabs' customer rate optimisation client list includes Hotel Chocolat, Sports Direct, Wolf & Badger and Papa John’s.

Brainlabs Manchester managing director Mark Leach said: “We are excited about crafting a bespoke conversion strategy for Specsavers, and at the same time help them to elevate their plans to deliver incredible returns from future CRO activities. 

“Specsavers were looking to accelerate their efforts in CRO to do more and deliver more consistent results. We put together a consultant-led proposal which will help increase the cadence and quality of their website optimisation, and align with wider business objectives.” 

