Specsavers lands Ian Wright and Stephen Fry for eye health ads

'Don't lose the picture' shows Wright badly describing a piece of art.

Specsavers has enlisted former footballer and sports commentator Ian Wright and comedian Stephen Fry to help raise awareness of the importance of eye health.

"Don’t lose the picture" has been created by Specsavers’ in-house creative agency and shows Wright wearing a pair of glasses and poorly describing a painting that he is looking at, saying things like: "There’s mountains behind her, so it’s not Croydon."

When the camera zooms out, the viewer sees that he is actually looking at the Mona Lisa. Fry provides the voicover.

Specsavers will launch a series of other ads as part of the campaign with Wright trying to describe iconic landmarks.

The campaign includes an augmented reality filter that shows the effects of different eye conditions on Faceboook and Instagram, in partnership with influencers.

The work launches during ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on Sunday 1 September and will run across TV, out of home, cinema and radio. It was written by Geoff Alderton and art directed by Naomi Bishop. Benjamin Green directed the spot through Mindseye.

Media planning and buying was handled by Manning Gottlieb OMD, which retained the £45m business after a review process last year.

Graham Daldry, creative director ar Specsavers, said: "This is the most complex integrated advertising campaign we’ve produced so far and is to the credit of a large and multi-skilled creative team. We were lucky to be able to work with Ian Wright, who has given this year’s ‘Don’t lose the picture’ campaign warmth and personality along with his trademark wry humour."

