Specsavers marks 20 years of 'Should've gone to' with '2.0' campaign

Specsavers has unveiled a “Should've 2.0” update of its “Should've gone to Specsavers” campaign as it celebrates 20 years of the famous slogan.

The “Should've gone to Specsavers” line was introduced two decades ago and the company explained that its new work, which launches today (4 March), aims to reach a “broader audience than ever before”.

The £4m campaign was created by Specsavers’ in-house agency, The Agency, with media planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD. It will run through March and April.

The campaign will include TV, cinema, digital, social, OOH, radio and in-game executions.

Specsavers said the campaign aims to evolve the famous line to communicate the brand's purpose of changing lives through better sight and hearing, and to highlight a growing range of services.

The campaign features a 30-second TV spot, supported by four 10-second shorts for YouTube, all set within the diverse community of a tower block.

In the ad, a delivery driver arrives to find the lifts broken. Accompanied by 80s feel-good anthem, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers, he hauls his package up to the very top floor, only to be told: “This says block two. It’s over there mate.”

The same delivery driver also features in the shorts in a variety of scenarios, including mistaking an ambulance for his van.

Meanwhile, Specsavers’ audiology service is brought into the “Should’ve” campaign for the first time, when one of the block residents gets an unexpectedly large pizza delivery.

The spots were directed by Friend’s Ric Cantor, a comedy writer and director whose credits include ads for Mastercard, McDonald's, Virgin, Pepsi and also the Da Ali G Show.

Also, in what Specsavers claims is a media first, Channel 4 and ITV will be having their own "Should’ve gone to Specsavers" moments as their continuity announcers get their scripts mixed up.

The mix-ups will occur over the launch weekend across multiple programmes, including Coronation Street, This Morning, Hollyoaks and First Dates.

As part of the campaign, Specsavers is also making its first foray into gaming, partnering with Anzu to reach a younger audience.

The campaign also includes national press ads “accidentally” printed upside down, and out-of-home special builds in London and Leeds with incorrectly installed 48-sheets.

“'Should’ve' took a break during the last two years as we focused on delivering urgent care online and in the communities we serve,” said Chris Carter, marketing and ecommerce director of Specsavers UK, Ireland and Spain.

He continued: “This gave us time to take stock and develop 'Should’ve' into a brand platform that better reflects who we are today, but without losing any of its magic.”

Richard James, creative director at The Agency, added: “'Should’ve’s real strength isn’t in the joke, it’s in the friendly nudge it gives people towards better sight and hearing, while putting a smile on their face.

“Using a location populated by diverse characters, and playing with the line to land new messages, we have successfully evolved it into a more holistic creative platform, reflecting different parts of the business across many different media to give it a new lease of life.”