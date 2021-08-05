Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Specsavers mocks up vintage Ramsay Street eye test visits for Neighbours sponsorship

Thanks to the brand's Home Visits service, Harold Bishop has one less thing to fret about.

Specsavers: ad features Harold Bishop, one of Neighbours' most well-known characters
Specsavers has launched a sponsorship campaign to promote its Home Visits service after securing a deal with Channel 5 to sponsor Australian soap Neighbours.

Home Visits is a comprehensive eyecare service offered by the optician for people who can’t get to a store unaccompanied.

Created by The Agency, Specsavers' in-house creative shop, the idents features archive footage featuring four well-known characters – Harold, Madge, Marlene and Phil – who appear to be speaking to a Specsavers staff member about their eyewear requirements.

The sponsorship is part of a £5m marketing investment in Home Visits over the next year and is the first time the service has been promoted at scale. Specsavers said the target market comprised at least 1.2 million people, and it was aiming to grow turnover to a minimum of £100m by 2025 and become the UK's leading provider.

The work was created by Bertie Rapkin and Jon Morgan, and directed by Ollie Parsons through Another Film Company, while the sponsorship was brokered by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Sarah Lawrence, head of marketing – domiciliary and audiology at Specsavers, said: “We are delighted to be working with Neighbours as it is a fantastic opportunity to highlight our Home Visits service and support our ambitious growth plans. Moreover, we know that increased awareness of Home Visits has a positive impact on the overall Specsavers brand and really helps to highlight how we care for our customers.”

Richard James, creative director at The Agency, added: “Neighbours is the perfect vehicle for us to reach our audience. The team have done an amazing job of leveraging the nostalgia and affection for these seminal characters, to deliver our message of care, quality and compassion in a warm, light-hearted way.”

