Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

S.Pellegrino to host Italian-themed supper clubs across London

S.Pellegrino, the water brand, is running a series of supper clubs across London again.

S.Pellegrino to host Italian-themed supper clubs across London

The events are part of the brand’s "Enhance your moments" concept and aim to "celebrating those culinary occasions at the heart of Italian culture".

The "Taste of Italian" banquets include "Cena a casa mia" or "Dinner at mine" on 1 June which invites guests to relax with friends and family.

A "Midsummer BBQ" on 18 July features "alfresco dining indoors" and "The family dinner" takes place on 30 August with comfort foods including slow-cooked meats and fresh homemade pasta.

On 19 September the supper club will celebrate all stages of the harvest for winemaking; and the final event "Chestnut hunting" on 17 October will encourage guests to forage and explore.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now