Spikes Asia 2020 cancelled

Spikes Asia has announced that the festival will no longer take place in October 2020 as planned, as Covid-19 continues to affect the Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world.

The festival, awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards will next be held in 2021 in Singapore and new dates will be announced shortly.

Spikes Asia said the decision to cancel was a difficult one, made after in-depth consultations with partners and customers in response to the unprecedented global situation whereby health, economic and societal concerns are determining priorities.

With the creative marketing and media industries facing unparalleled challenges, Spikes Asia says the need to protect companies and people, and to support consumers, is now taking precedence.

Festival director Joe Pullos said Spikes therefore felt it important to remove uncertainty and provide clear guidance around the delivery of the festival and the awards as quickly as possible.

"We want to ensure that we respond to the needs of our customers and partners across the region and support the marketing and creative industries through this global crisis. We are announcing the change today so that we can bolster our community with clear communication and begin preparing for 2021," he said.

Pullos promised that Spikes Asia will return stronger next year as it continues to work alongside customers and partners.

"Spikes Asia celebrates the extraordinary creativity of the Asia-Pacific creative community," he added. "We look forward to celebrating and honouring the very best creative work with our community, as we all look ahead to a more positive future."

Dubai Lynx, meanwhile, has been postponed from September until 7-10 March 2021.