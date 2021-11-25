Splendid Communications acquires majority stake in Kingdom Collective

Splendid Communications has acquired a majority stake in creative communications agency, Kingdom Collective.

The deal marks the first step in an expansion plan for Splendid Communications.

Kingdom Collective will become a founding member of the newly formed Splendid Collective, which the founders describe as a "network of like-minded agencies with a shared vision to produce the most meaningful and effective creative work".

Kingdom Collective's work for clients including Dr. Martens, Pioneer DJ, Red Bull and YouTube sits alongside the management of its own cultural platforms, such as Beat Hotel, a stage at Glastonbury that has evolved into an international festival brand.

Through the partnership, Splendid Collective said it will gain a specialist capability in youth culture across music, fashion, the arts, and lifestyle, augmenting its work with iconic consumer brands. Kingdom Collective said it will benefit from the management experience, organisational support and investment that will accelerate its growth.

The two agencies will continue to work for their own clients and will collaborate on new projects when the opportunity arises.

Splendid Communications chief executive, Alec Samways, will join the Kingdom Collective board of directors to help plan and support its future growth.

"The vision behind Splendid Collective is to invest in well-run, ambitious and values-led independent agencies. We want to supply the management and funds necessary for them to grow, while addressing the many issues and challenges our industry and communities face," he said.

"Our goal is to achieve creative freedom to produce work which we believe will have a positive impact on the world."

Splendid Communications chief financial officer Damon Kelly has joined to support me in finding partners who share our values and ambitions. We're delighted to have Kingdom Collective join us for this journey and hope there will be others who follow."

Kingdom Collective will continue to be led by founder Nick Griffiths, supported by director Emma La Terriere, who has been with the business for six years. Dani Thornton completes the senior management team, as client strategy director.

The team will be relocating to Splendid Communications' office in Hackney.

Griffiths said: "The partnership is extremely exciting for us and we're looking forward to gaining the added commercial clout and future focus that being a part of Splendid Collective will bring. This will allow us to accelerate our own growth and continue to do the work that we love."

Splendid Communications is on the hunt for other agencies to join the Splendid Collective.