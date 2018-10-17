Sponsorship platform Connexi launches with Jonathan Durden and Tim Crow on board

Connexi: Stewart-Richardson

PHD co-founder Jonathan Durden and ex-Synergy boss Tim Crow are among the industry leaders to have joined the board at new online sponsorship marketplace Connexi.

The technology platform claims to use real-time data and fan behaviour insights to guide sports and entertainment companies in the pursuit of commercial partnerships in the "most time-efficient and effective way possible".

Connexi has won backing from Crown Talent & Media Group and is drawing on data from a partnership with SMG Insight, the sports sponsorship research arm of YouGov.

Founder and chief executive Rory Stewart-Richardson has recruited Durden as chairman, with Crow and former England and New Zealand rugby international Jamie Salmon as non-executive directors.

Launch clients include German music event Fusion Festival and the Premiership Rugby competition, as well as unnamed brands in professional football and motorsport.

"Connexi offers brands, agencies and rights holders a time-efficient, data-driven process to find the most commercially relevant partnerships in the market," Stewart-Richardson said.

"By partnering exclusively with SMG Insight, we can dive a lot deeper into audience data than ever before, as well as pull on our other bespoke data points to drive more relevant and longer-lasting deals."

Durden said: "When we founded PHD, we filled a clear vacuum that had emerged in its previously static market, and it flourished into a $12bn business.

"Connexi now has the same opportunity to capitalise on a growing void for clarity in all areas of sponsorship and to match the right brands and agencies with the appropriate rights holders' properties."

Crow commented: "Sports marketing and sponsorship innovation has always fascinated and driven me, and runs like a red thread through my career, so it was natural for me to get involved with Connexi.

"It’s a breakthrough innovation in an area of sponsorship that's been crying out for it for years."