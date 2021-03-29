Arvind Hickman
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sport England hires Havas agency to get the nation active

Cake has been appointed by Sport England to inspire people to get active and participate in sports again once lockdown restrictions ease.

Sport England: campaign will encourage people back to physical activity
Havas-owned agency Cake is creating a series of films to encourage people back to physical activity as part of Sport England’s #ReturnToPlay campaign.

The first in the series has been released today (see below).

The films focus on breaking down the barriers to participation and inspiring people across England to get back to the sport and physical activities they love, regardless of age, background or ability.

Cake was appointed to support with the launch of Sport England’s new 10-year strategy, 'Uniting the Movement', in early 2021.

“After such a tough year, we want everyone to be able to feel the benefits of playing sport and being active, and the next few weeks and months are crucial as the nation takes its first steps into recovery,” Sport England executive director of digital, marketing and communications Ali Donnelly said.

“Our response to help people get back to the activities they love needs to both inspire and assure them. Cake’s approach struck this balance perfectly and complements all our other work on this front.”

Cake managing director Rosie Holden added: "Every one of us is feeling the impact of COVID-19 and the uncertainty that comes with it. As a result, keeping active has never been more important for our physical and mental health.”

Cake recently won a brief for Commonwealth Games England. It also works with BT, EE, PayPal, Puma, Unicef, the NBA and the FA, among others.

This story first appeared in PR Week.

