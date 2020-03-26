Sport England kicks off national push to help people stay active at home

Sport England has launched a national campaign to help people stay active during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Join the movement", by FCB Inferno, offers creative ideas for people to exercise indoors following the government's advice to stay at home during the pandemic. The interactive campaign focuses on community-building by encouraging participants to share their experiences on social media and inspire others to join in, using the hashtag #StayInWorkOut.

An online hub gives access to home workout options, including free fitness content and advice from the NHS, Nike Training Club, Les Mills On Demand, Joe Wicks (also known as The Body Coach) and FiiT, among others. The site also has information and suggestions for exercising outside close to your home for one session a day, in line with the government’s guidelines.

Work will run across digital and social media, and kicks off with imagery of people getting active indoors, alongside motivational slogans such as "Join the family balancing act" and "No kit, no uniforms, no wrong moves". Some of the images and videos that participants share online will be used in Sport England’s advertising over the coming weeks.

"Join the movement" is backed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and funded by The National Lottery. It targets a broad audience of men and women of all ages, including specific content aimed at people over 70 and parents who want to get active with their children.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said: "Despite this time of great uncertainty, we are already seeing people find fun and creative new ways to get moving and come together, even while staying apart. This campaign seeks to help bring together the best of that and encourages people to share what they are doing using #StayInWorkOut."

The work was written by Sarah Lefkowith and art directed by Nicole Chen. MediaCom handled media planning and Manning Gottlieb OMD led media buying.

FCB Inferno developed Sport England’s long-running "This girl can" campaign, which aims to close the gender gap in fitness and help more women get active.

Sharon Jiggins, the agency’s executive vice-president, added: "This was a campaign with an urgent objective to maintain people’s activity levels at a time when their normal path to exercise is limited, impacting not only their physical health but their mental well-being too. Harnessing the optimism and resilience of the public’s ingenious ways to stay active, this campaign celebrates the new mantra of #StayInWorkOut."