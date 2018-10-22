Sport England's 'This girl can' returns to encourage unconventional forms of exercise

The next phase of Sport England’s "This girl can" campaign appeals to women who are statistically more likely to be inactive by showing unconventional approaches to exercise.

A new film by FCB Inferno, "Fit got real", features real women of various ages and ethnicities finding inventive and practical ways to incorporate fitness into their lives. The campaign highlights that all forms of exercise count, in order to break down barriers for women and girls in getting active, such as a lack of time, money and energy.

Women who are statistically less likely to exercise include those in lower-paid, routine and manual professions, according to Sport England’s Active Lives Adult Survey, which was published this month. Overall, women are more likely to be inactive than men.

Thirty- and 60-second versions of the film show women running around the park pushing their child in a pram, hula-hooping at home, teaching themselves to swim using YouTube videos and trampolining with friends.

"This girl can", which launched in 2015, is funded by The National Lottery and aims to reach women of all backgrounds and ethnicities who may feel left behind by traditional exercise.

FCB Inferno created all previous "This girl can" activity and retained the account earlier this year after a review. However, Sport England has now cut TV advertising from its budget and the latest spot will run across digital and social media only, supported by campaign partners and national PR.

The campaign’s social channels will also showcase women talking about how they fit exercise into their lives, why they like it and the negative perceptions and barriers they overcame to become more active.

The work was created by Ali Dickinson and Jack Walker, and directed by Georgi Banks-Davies through Skunk.

Jennie Price, chief executive of Sport England, said: "There are some stark inequalities when it comes to different levels of exercise among women in England. Many of the pressures of modern life do not make it easy for women to have the confidence and motivation to be active.

"The health and well-being benefits of being active should be available to all women and that is why we have a new message – 'Fit got real' – to celebrate the creative and often unconventional ways many women are fitting exercise into their busy lives."

Since its launch, "This girl can" has inspired almost three million women to be more active, according to Sport England research.