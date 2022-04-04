Sports Direct launches podcast for Muslim runners this Ramadan

Sports Direct has created a podcast to help Muslims achieve their fitness and sporting goals while fasting this Ramadan.

The podcast series covers exercise plans, wellness tips, mental preparation and finding balance and will guide listeners on how to navigate training through Ramadan safely.

Released throughout Ramadan just before sunset to coincide with breaking the fast, the weekly episodes will help runners slow down and reflect, allowing them to explore the spiritual and physical elements of their run. Set to a steady tempo of 120bpm, the backing track aims to encourage runners to move mindfully and allow them to be at their personal best, rather than beat their personal best.

The series is hosted by British taekwondo athlete and pundit of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lutalo Muhammad. Each episode will feature a different British Muslim guest star. These will include Haroon Mota, founder of Active Inclusion Network, journalist Fadumo Olow, rugby player Zainab Alema and actress Zoha Rahman.

A live event will also take place during April at Sports Direct's Flagship Store in Oxford Street, where members of the public will be invited to learn more about the holy month and immerse themselves within the podcast.

Beckie Stanion, chief marketing officer, Sports Direct, said: "We know that training during Ramadan is about listening to the body and making decisions based on wellbeing, not records, so that's why we loved the idea of creating something that could have tangible benefits for the Muslim community. The podcast reflects our ambition to accelerate equality and inclusivity in sport, so we hope this inspires and empowers Muslims to train safely this Ramadan."

The podcast is a continuation of last year's "Fast & slow" campaign, which was devised to help Muslims train safely during the holy month after findings highlighted that a quarter of Muslims train less during Ramadan.

The launch of the podcast coincides with Sports Direct's spring running campaign, "Get set", which seeks to provide a fresh perspective on the meaning of fast, with stories from real runners across the UK.