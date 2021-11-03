Sports Direct launches star-studded Christmas campaign

Sports Direct debuts its Christmas campaign “Go All Out” today (4 November) with a TV spot full of sporting stars, including Jack Grealish, Emma Raducanu and Jessica Ennis.

The film, with 60” and 30” iterations, will make their debuts in flagship TV spots during Gogglebox, Taskmaster and The Big Narstie Show. The latter’s titular host is also featured in the ad.

Directed by The Rest duo Alex Motlhabane and Lewis Levi - known for their Slow Thai music videos - and creative by London-based agency Mox, the ad is a high-energy call to action for Britain to get off the sofa.

Opening with footballer Declan Rice slumped in front of a puzzle, a lazy Christmas is clearly on the cards before everyone discovers it’s snowing outside. Pulling on their clothes from Nike, Adidas, and every brand in between, the athletes head outside - bar Big Narstie, who can’t get his shoes on.

Outside, Jordan Pickford unleashes a snowball on Jack Grealish, Emma Raducanu hides from a flurry of attacks behind a car, Jessica Ennis-Hill leaps around evading snowballs and Conor Benn boxes his way through the war. Bringing the fight to a close, Mason Mount is knocked to the floor by Andrew Johnston before the end screen “Go all out this Christmas”.

The campaign builds on the success of Christmas 2020’s “Sport Starts Here”, starring Jordan Henderson, which introduced the brand’s elevated ambition and was Mox’s first Christmas campaign for the brand.

Adding a multi-discipline element to the campaign, on 19 November TikTok users will be able to determine if they are ‘naughty, Narstie or nice’ with a bespoke TikTok filter.

Matt Bolton, creative director at Mox, said: “This year we wanted to give the gift of sport and fitness to everyone across the country.

"It’s been an amazing journey with Sports Direct since our first campaign last Christmas, and we’re really excited to continue transforming people’s perceptions of the brand with another biggy.”

Beckie Stanion, chief marketing officer at Sports Direct, added: “We found that most people tend to leave their “get fit, get active” resolutions until the new year. We unearthed an insight that for a lot of UK households, you get a little bit tired of sitting on the sofa on your twentieth Quality Street.

“We [Sports Direct] should be the antithesis of sitting on the sofa and [we should] encourage people to get outside and play and have fun, and really go all out this Christmas.”

Stanchion also spoke to Campaign about Sports Direct’s ambition to redefine its brand over the past year. “We've started to put the consumer at the heart of everything that we do. We've started to really understand who our consumer is and who our opportunity consumer is. And that's who we're focused on talking to.

“We make sure that we work with the best sporting stars to authenticate us in sport, not only at the elite athlete level, but also the micro-sporting influences who are grassroots and everything in between.

“In the marketplace, we are very different from our competitors. We're not a sneaker store. We are a sports store that sells sneakers as well. We're sports first and foremost. And it's really about bringing that celebration to life and championing the legend in everyone.”