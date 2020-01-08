Spotify brings advanced measurement to podcast advertising with new tool

Spotify has launched an adtech product, Streaming Ad Insertion, that aims to turn podcast advertising into an advanced performance marketing channel by providing advertisers with a suite of capabilities.

Traditionally, podcasts have been predominantly downloaded via RSS content feeds, meaning the potential to gather data on how they are consumed has been limited. But the shift from downloading to streaming enables a greater level of measurement and planning for channels such as music streaming (including on Spotify) and content on demand.

Spotify said Streaming Ad Insertion would deliver its "full digital suite of planning, reporting and measurement capabilities" for its original and exclusive podcasts, including data on actual ad impression, frequency, reach and anonymised audience insights on age, gender and device type.

The brand claimed that it was the first time this kind of data was available to advertisers and creators in the podcast market.

Spotify said Puma, one of the first brands to test Streaming Ad Insertion, had experienced an ad recall uplift of 180% when it ran host-read ads in the podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered.