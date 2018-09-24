Spotify to celebrate podcasts with Sunday Twitter takeover

On International Podcast Day on Sunday, the first promoted tweet that every UK Twitter user will see will be highlighting Spotify's wide range of podcasts.

Spotify's media agency, UM, has ensured that the brand will have a significant presence on International Podcast Day by buying First View, the premium product from Twitter that ensures a promoted tweet will be the first one that every user sees on a certain day.

The tweet will invite people to choose their favourite genre in order to receive a recommendation from Spotify of a podcast they may not know about. The functionality was created in partnership with creative agency Byte and tech platform Blue Robot.

UM has already partnered Twitter to promote several original Spotify podcasts since winning the music-streaming service’s business in 2017, including We Need To Talk About and Shaun Keaveny’s Show & Tell.

Olga Puzanova, Spotify’s UK marketing director, said: "We have had great success in partnering with Twitter on previous podcast campaigns. The platform is a great match for us given the obvious link between the topics that drive Twitter conversation and Spotify’s range of current and thought-provoking podcasts."



Spotify is also promoting its podcasts by partnering BBC Music Introducing to host a series of live podcasts and masterclasses at BBC Music Introducing Live 18 in London.