Yasmin Arrigo
Added 40 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Spotify collaborates with Saatchi Gallery for rave-culture retrospective

Streaming service has created listening stations within exhibition.

Saatchi Gallery: looks back on 30 years of rave
Saatchi Gallery: looks back on 30 years of rave

Spotify is supporting the Saatchi Gallery’s new exhibition, Sweet Harmony: Rave Today, which opens today (12 July) and celebrates 30 years of acid house and the rave scene, plus the creative forces that shaped it. 

The streaming service has created 16 listening stations within the gallery’s rooms. Each station features a unique playlist, curated to represent part of the rave movement, from Detroit techno to acid house through to electro/EDM and jungle.

The playlists were co-curated with artists from the scene, including Pete Tong and Fabio & Grooverider. Guests can download the playlists on to their own devices using scannable codes at each station or find them on Spotify under "Sweet harmony sounds".

Sulinna Ong, Spotify’s head of artist and label services and acting head of music culture and editorial, said: "We can’t wait for people to experience our collaboration with the Saatchi Gallery on this unique retrospective. Our 16 listening stations not only promise guests the ideal soundtrack to the show, but give fans of acid house and rave culture the perfect playlists featuring some of the leading lights of the UK scene." 

The exhibition will run until September and include art and sound installations by artists such as Lost Souls of Saturn. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now