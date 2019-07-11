Spotify collaborates with Saatchi Gallery for rave-culture retrospective

Spotify is supporting the Saatchi Gallery’s new exhibition, Sweet Harmony: Rave Today, which opens today (12 July) and celebrates 30 years of acid house and the rave scene, plus the creative forces that shaped it.

The streaming service has created 16 listening stations within the gallery’s rooms. Each station features a unique playlist, curated to represent part of the rave movement, from Detroit techno to acid house through to electro/EDM and jungle.

The playlists were co-curated with artists from the scene, including Pete Tong and Fabio & Grooverider. Guests can download the playlists on to their own devices using scannable codes at each station or find them on Spotify under "Sweet harmony sounds".

Sulinna Ong, Spotify’s head of artist and label services and acting head of music culture and editorial, said: "We can’t wait for people to experience our collaboration with the Saatchi Gallery on this unique retrospective. Our 16 listening stations not only promise guests the ideal soundtrack to the show, but give fans of acid house and rave culture the perfect playlists featuring some of the leading lights of the UK scene."

The exhibition will run until September and include art and sound installations by artists such as Lost Souls of Saturn.