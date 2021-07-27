Spotify continues Notting Hill Carnival partnership despite street event's postponement

Spotify is continuing its Notting Hill Carnival partnership despite the street event being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming service will host a virtual experience that will see it once again launch a dedicated virtual experience. Visitors to the microsite will find new content showcasing the importance of carnival culture in the UK, including playlists curated by each of the official sound systems and DJs of the carnival, podcasts covering topics relating to black culture in the UK. Dancehall, reggae, soca and afrobeat playlists including the flagship Who We Be will be subject to guest takeovers.

Spotify's "Carnival sounds 2021" will launch on 23 August ahead of "The Notting Hill Carnival experience 2021" on 28 August, a fete style event taking place in the absence of the traditional carnival.

Leroy Harris, artist marketing lead, Spotify UK and Ireland, said: "Notting Hill Carnival is such an important celebration of Caribbean heritage for communities in London and beyond - we are really proud to support for the second year running. 'Carnival sounds' is all about providing a destination to celebrate all of the amazing elements that the Carnival offers - from the people and the music, right through to its cultural importance - for not just those with tickets to this year's various events, but those celebrating from their gardens, homes, local parks and everything in between. We can't wait for the jam packed schedule of events."

A series of Carnival events will take place throughout August to celebrate the history, culture and spectacle of Notting Hill Carnival. These events will raise funds for the Carnival Trust Fund.

On 19, 20, 21 August there will be "Carnival culture in the park", live ticketed shows held at Opera Holland Park. In partnership with Kensington and Chelsea Festival and Carnival Village Trust. Guests will hear a variety of Carnival music performed in an open-air setting. The Tabernacle in Powis Square will host a series of events including a "Mas costume showcase", "Soca Fridays" and "Sound system Sundays".

Also, a percentage of sales from the book Carnival - A photographic and testimonial history of the Notting Hill Carnival edited by Ishmahil Blagrove Jr with a preface by Margaret Busby OBE, will be donated to the Notting Hill Carnival Trust Fund.

Matthew Phillip, chief executive of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd, said: "This series of events and the book play an extremely important role in supporting the bands and participants of Notting Hill Carnival, raising vital financial support to bring Carnival back on the road in 2022 and beyond.

"Notting Hill Carnival belongs on the streets, but the Covid pandemic presented too much uncertainty to plan for a safe event over the August Bank Holiday weekend. It also put bands in a difficult financial situation that had the potential to close them down, despite decades of history. This was not acceptable so we (the board of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd) took the very difficult decision to create alternate options for 2021.

"These events come from the community. They are authentic and the performances are by those that make Notting Hill Carnival so fantastic, many of them for decades. We want to thank them for their support in making these spectacular events. In turn, this will ensure Notting Hill Carnival thrives for many more years"