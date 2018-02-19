Spotify hosts secret gig for premium Timberlake fans



















The event, at the Roundhouse in Camden, was aimed at Spotify’s premium customers who the platform picked out as his top fans.

The gig, created by brand experience agency Amplify, had real trees around the venue to signify Timberlake’s new album Man in the Woods.

Around 300 fans were treated to a performance of Justin Timberlake and The Tennessee Kids, back together for the first time since 2016.

Chris Stapleton also made an appearance who performed the duo’s hit Say Something, as well as Tennessee Whiskey and Drink You Away.

Image credit: Getty Images