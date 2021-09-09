Fayola Douglas
Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

This is the third personalised playlist Spotify has made available for sponsorship.

Spotify: playlist helps users discover new music from artists they love
Spotify is on the hunt for brands across the globe to sponsor its Release Radar playlist, which was launched five years ago.

Disney+ has signed up as Spotify's first Release Radar US launch partner, promoting its Billie Eilish concert film Happier Than Ever: a Love Letter to Los Angeles. The advertising sponsorship aims to give brands the opportunity to align with a playlist at the centre of innovation and culture.

Spotify's Release Radar helps users discover new music from artists they love in a personalised playlist that is updated every Friday. Since launching in 2016, fans around the world have streamed from the playlist more than 16 billion times, listening to new music from artists such as David Guetta, Sia, J Balvin, Dua Lipa and Khalid.

Release Radar is the third always-on personalised playlist Spotify has made available for sponsorship. It now joins the Discover Weekly and On Repeat playlists. Release Radar has become a top-three personalised playlist for listeners in the North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC regions and is most listened to by 18- to 29-year-olds, who account for more than 50% of the total audience.

