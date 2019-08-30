Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Spotify launches first branded Instagram AR effect to promote rap album

To mark Headie One's new release, Instagram users can put the album cover's reflective mask over their own face.

Headie One: new album cover and singer using Spotify filter on Instagram
Headie One: new album cover and singer using Spotify filter on Instagram

Spotify has launched its first-ever branded Instagram camera effect to launch rapper Headie One’s new album.

The augmented-reality effect, created by marketing tech agency Byte, enables Instagram users to place the album cover’s reflective mask over their own face, along with a tattoo on their chest.

The effects mirror the artwork from Music x Road, but Spotify has felt it necessary to include its own logo in the effect too. However, as Campaign found, the logo is lost if you don't wear plain and bright clothing.

The work was made possible by Facebook Spark AR Studio’s Instagram beta opening up to brands this month. It allows businesses to create camera effects within Instagram.

Spotify’s Instagram profile is designed to bring fans closer to artists and it is launching this branded effect to promote an artist from one of its priority genres.

Fraser Stapleton, Spotify’s UK social marketing manager, said: "We're always looking for new ways to bring our artists' visions to life and the new Instagram effect features felt like a great opportunity to achieve this."

The music-streaming platform, which offers a premium ad-free service as well as ad-funded Spotify Free, yesterday launched a branded exericise playlist with Anheuser Busch InBev brand Michelob Ultra.

Spotify is also keen to capitalise on the booming podcast market and is testing a "create a podcast" button that would allow users to record, edit and publish their shows within the app. Making podcasts even easier to create could prove a greater draw for marketers who want to try launching branded podcasts, or podcast ads, at lower cost and risk.

Byte, an independent agency founded in 2014, specialises in chatbots as well as AR lenses and creative content. Its other clients include Nike, Just Eat and Google.

Louis Persent, Byte’s creative director, added: "Having worked on AR experiences with our clients for well over a year now, we’ve been anticipating Instagram opening their effects up to brands. We’re always looking for fresh ways for Spotify to engage with music fans and this was an unmissable opportunity to create a more immersive experience that aligned with a key artist’s vision."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019