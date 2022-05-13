Spotify marks Florence + The Machine’s album release with 19th century style tapestries

Spotify is marking Florence + The Machine's fifth studio album release by immortalising lead singer Florence Welch in 19th century style tapestries.

Welch features in each of the three tapestry billboards, which will be exhibited at Dulwich Picture Gallery for the next seven days, alongside an album experience on Spotify to celebrate Dance Fever.

The hand-woven tapestries illustrate the lyrical inspiration Welch found in Pre-Raphaelite art while writing for the album during the lockdown in London. Dance Fever reflects the aspects of life Welch was missing such as clubs, dancing at festivals, and expression of creativity through art and movement.

Safiya Lambie-Knight, head of music, Spotify UK and Ireland, told Campaign: "We didn't want to just do a standard billboard for this because the content and the creative is so important and integral to the album content. So it's a way of recreating that in a unique way that is also aligned with the era that the album is centred in.

"We wanted to create something meaningful for the artist, and something that hadn't been done before. It's really at the core of what we do and how we like to collaborate with artists because creating content that's authentic to them is just a more personal and meaningful experience for both the artists and the fan. It's at the core of how we create content across the board, and how we work to further connect artists to audiences."

Each tapestry was handwoven in Canada and spans two by two metres. They will hang in the gardens of Dulwich Picture Gallery, where Welch performed in 2017. A QR code will be displayed on-site to take visitors to Spotify where they will find the Dance Fever album experience exclusive to the music streaming platform.

Videos are being created around the activation, to be shared across its social channels, including a behind-the-scenes piece showcasing the process of creating the tapestries. It was important for Spotify to be able to connect the dots and take fans from the in-person activation across social and back to its platform.

Lambie-Knight added: "Audiences are everywhere and the way that people consume music is different. Being able to do these things allows us to reach people in different spaces they might not expect Spotify to be in. And I think that's really important, especially when you have artists that are as creative as this and they have a really clear vision for their project.

"I think bringing it to life is a unique way to connect with fans and bring awareness to the fact that the album's out, that they can listen to it on Spotify, and we're connecting the dots outside of our platform. I think that connecting the dots across socials as well and creating content off the back of it allows us to show that this is important and at the core of what we do and how we connect with artists."