Spotify offers UK brand sponsorship for personalised playlist

Spotify is offering brands in the UK the opportunity to sponsor Discover Weekly, the music-streaming service's customised playlist that is updated every Monday for users.

Vodafone will be the first sponsor, with the mobile operator using the slot to promote its 4G and 5G plans offering unlimited data, voice, text and 5G roaming.

The playlist was previously only available for sponsorshp in the US, as part of the Spotify Free. As well as the UK, Spotify is opening up playlist sponsorship to brands in Canada, Australia and Latin America.

Rak Patel, Spotify’s head of UK sales, said: "We see that Discover Weekly listeners stream on Spotify more than double the amount of users who don’t listen to the playlist.

"The reason is simple: personalisation. The more personalised the content, the more engagement we see. Consumers have come to expect personalisation every time they engage with a brand and marketers are eager to meet this demand. We’re excited to have Vodafone as a first partner as we bring this unique experience to UK advertisers."