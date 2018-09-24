Spotify partners BBC Music event to offer live podcasts and masterclasses

Slaves: one of the most successful acts championed by BBC Music Introducing

Spotify, the music-streaming service, is partnering BBC Music Introducing to host a series of live podcasts and masterclasses at the latter's second annual live event.

DJ Semtex, who presents Spotify podcast Who We Be TALKS_, will lead a discussion on UK street culture. There will also be talks on well-being with a live episode of Spotify podcast Killing It, with entrepreneurs telling their story about how they have overcome mental-health issues.

Spotify’s masterclasses will offer information on how artists can use the platform to their advantage and raise their profile.

BBC Music Introducing will also feature live music, as well as talks from Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis, Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickens, BBC Radio 1’s Danny Howard and Example. The event has been running for 11 years and offers up-and-coming acts a platform to showcase their work, as well as picking up tips from well-established people in the industry.

Bryan Johnson, lead, artist and label marketing UK at Spotify, said: "Having begun my career as an artist, I know and appreciate the value in learning the skills and hearing the stories first hand from those that have deep-rooted experience in the world of music – and lived to tell the tale.

"The sessions we’ve put together – such as the artist masterclasses – are designed to pass on a broad spectrum of knowledge and wisdom that we truly hope will inspire the next generation."

BBC Music Introducing Live '18 will take place at the Tobacco Dock in London between 8 and 10 November.