Spotify presents: 'The Rest Is Great Content', with Gary Lineker, Alastair Campbell, Steph McGovern and Marina Hyde

Goalhanger’s podcast talent came together at Campaign and PodPod's Podcast Advertising Summit.

Co-founded by Gary Lineker, Jack Davenport and Tony Pastor, Goalhanger has taken the world of podcasting by storm over the past few years.

After the popularity of The Rest Is History, the company moved into politics, followed by money, football and entertainment, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Now, as an extra for regular Campaign listeners and for the first time ever, four of the hosts from Goalhanger’s top podcasts in its The Rest Is franchise have come together for an exclusive crossover podcast. 

Recorded at Campaign and PodPod’s Podcast Advertising Summit last week, this exclusive live recording (presented by headline partner Spotify Advertising) features Gary Lineker, Marina Hyde, Steph McGovern and Alastair Campbell giving their insights into what awaits in 2024, as well as how advertisers can best take advantage of key calendar events to share their messages. 

 

