Spotify ramps up commercial with EMEA and UK sales director roles

Spotify is hiring digital media veteran Jane Loring to lead its pan-European sales operation as the music and streaming giant looks to bolster its commercial teams in EMEA and the UK.

Loring, who had joined influencer marketing company Influencer only last year as chief operating officer, is due to start as director of sales, pan-EMEA at Spotify this week, Campaign understands.

Spotify is keen on expanding its sales teams as part of an aggressive expansion strategy as audiences for music streaming and podcasts continue to grow. However, the overwhelming majority (93%) of the company’s revenue comes from subscriptions to its “premium” service, as opposed to the ad-funded, free option, according to its latest quarterly financial report.

Last week Spotify became the first digital media company to win Sales Team of the Year at the 2020 Media Week Awards, ahead of a hotly contested shortlist that included some of the UK’s biggest media owners: Channel 4, ITV, Mail Metro Media, Reach Solutions and Twitter.

Loring's task will be to lead all of Spotify’s international and reseller business across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

She was previously European general manager of now-defunct lifestyle publisher Mode Media, before joining digital content platform Playbuzz in 2016 as vice-president of European brand partnerships. Loring was also director of specialist sales at Microsoft from 2005 to 2010, and sales director at Handbag.com for five years before that.

Spotify has also hired Darren Thompson, the former UK head of sales at video adtech company Teads, as director of sales, vertical UK. Thompson is also leaving his previous role after a year, having joined digital ads specialist JustPremium as commercial director last October.

Thompson will join Spotify in the newly created role and work with existing UK sales directors Mike Buckley and Clare Beddow.

Loring and Thompson are reporting to Rak Patel, head of sales at Spotify in the UK and pan-EMEA.

Spotify did not respond to a request for comment from Campaign.