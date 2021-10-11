Spotify teases new Coldplay album with #SpotTheSpheres cryptic billboard

To promote Music of the Spheres, Coldplay's much-anticipated ninth studio album due for release on 15 October, Spotify has been teasing fans with a cryptic billboard.

The hype began yesterday (10 October) when Coldplay tantalised devotees with a social post:

Running with the hashtag #SpotTheSpheres, the cryptic post used graphics from Music of the Spheres, and offered a date and location co-ordinates.

Spotify users were able to discover the location through the Canvas feature on Coldplay track “My Universe”.

Spotify’s Canvas feature – the short looping video that accompanies a track – revealed the clues via a video-art showcase.

After locating the billboard at London's Westfield Shepherd's Bush, fans were encouraged to scan the symbols.

Once scanned, the digital billboard mysteriously formulates into the lyrics to Biutyful as well as a Spotify code that takes fans to the Music of the Spheres playlist.

Sulinna Ong, head of music at Spotify UK and Ireland, said: "Coldplay is one of the world’s best-loved bands and Spotify is very happy to be on board to add a little mystique to the new album launch. We know Coldplay fans are incredibly passionate so we hope they can crack the code and get a sneak peek into the band’s new album Music of the Spheres."