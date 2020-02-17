Spotify's Rakesh Patel to chair Campaign Publishing Awards

Rakesh Patel, head of sales at Spotify UK, is to chair the 2020 Campaign Publishing Awards.

The awards recognise commercial and editorial excellence among publishers and media owners, and were previously known as the British Media Awards.

Campaign has refreshed the awards with separate categories for both consumer and business media companies and introduced three new prizes for podcasts.

Patel brings wide experience because he has worked at Spotify since 2017 and previously held senior roles at Auto Trader and Microsoft. He spent the early part of his career at Emap and the Financial Times.

Spotify is one of the fastest-growing media companies in the UK, with a mixed model that combines subscription revenue and ad sales.

Patel, who was previously a judge at the British Media Awards, said: "I’m thrilled to be asked to chair the judging of the Campaign Publishing Awards.

"Our industry is ever changing and these awards, previously in the guise of British Media Awards, allow us to pause and reflect on the great innovations and agility shown by UK publishers, big and small.

"Whether that's across creativity, technology, people or diversity – there’s plenty for us to celebrate."

The early-bird deadline for entries is 27 February.

Industry leaders from across the national, regional and international media industry will judge the awards in the spring, with winners announced at an awards dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 20 May.

Guardian News & Media won Media Company of the Year, i took home Media Brand of the Year and the Financial Times was named International Media Company of the Year at the 2019 awards.

For more information on the Campaign Publishing Awards, including the entry kit, visit https://www.campaignpublishingawards.com.

For further details, contact stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com.