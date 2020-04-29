Sprinklr partners TikTok on video ads

Enterprise customer experience management platform Sprinklr has started a partnership with TikTok to enable advertisers to manage in-feed video in the short-form video app alongside campaigns in other social media channels.

TikTok has become a key channel for major brands looking to build personal engagement with customers. Levi’s, for example, doubled its product views with TikTok’s "shop now" button, Sprinklr said in a statement. The integration will allow brands on TikTok, such as Burger King, Nike and Kroger, to manage all their social advertising in one place.

Since its founding in 2009, Sprinklr has grown from a social media management tool to a broader front-office customer experience platform. The Sprinklr Modern Advertising service supports campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Pinterest and Japan’s largest social media network, Line. TikTok in-feed advertising offers immersive video experiences with customisable call-to-action buttons.

Among the benefits Sprinklr is promoting for TikTok advertisers are:

Artificial intelligence-powered automation to distribute ad budget optimally based on performance and automate the bidding process

Sprinklr Smart Rules to deliver relevant ads based on real-time events, such as social media conversations and changes in the weather

Real-time reporting from multiple channels

Streamlined ad creation

The integration was announced yesterday (Tuesday) against the backdrop of increased engagement on TikTok under Covid-19 conditions, with downloads of the app up 27% in the US in the first 23 days of March compared with the first 23 days of February.

"Sprinklr’s partnership with TikTok presents an exciting opportunity for brands to target a highly engaged Gen Z and millennial audience on a platform that promotes authenticity and creativity," Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer at Sprinklr, said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to provide our customers with the opportunity to increase return on adspend, improve productivity and protect their brand reputation when managing TikTok ads."