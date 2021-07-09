Sara Nelson
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Squarespace’s new campaign turns Snow White and Dracula into savvy entrepreneurs

Website builder and ecommerce platform Squarespace launches its latest UK campaign today (12 July) in which it turns the business dreams of two famous fictional characters into a reality.

Step forward, Snow White, who, after recounting "quite a bad experience with an apple", decides to team up with a handful of small farmers to set up her own fruit-selling business: Enchanted Orchards offers apples that are organic, handpicked and 100% poison free.

For Dracula, his own breakthrough comes following centuries of living life in the shadows only to create Eternal-Eyes – a modern sunglasses brand hand-crafted in his Hackney studio – thus enabling him his own “time in the sun”.

The quirky, funny ads showcase how easy it is to build a brand and sell it online using Squarespace, turning dreams into reality.

Gui Borchert, senior director, creative at Squarespace, told Campaign: "Bill Bowerman once said: 'If you have a body, you’re an athlete.' At Squarespace, our version of that is: 'If you have an idea, you’re an entrepreneur.' So we’re always looking to inspire the world to turn those ideas into reality.

"Hopefully watching our lovable characters from pop culture turn their stories into successful businesses taps that nerve for everyone else.

"They’re the perfect allegory, if you will, to trace that parallel between a fairytale and real business stories. Snow White has a bad experience with a poisonous apple and decides to grow her own to make sure no-one ever has to go through what she did. Dracula, suffering from centuries of FOMO, watching everyone have fun in the sun, turns his weakness into a thriving sunglasses business. All with the help of Squarespace. It happens everyday in the real world. And we hope to inspire even more people to do it." 

The campaign was created by Squarespace's in-house team, which is renowned for producing award-winning campaigns including the company’s annual Super Bowl ad. It was produced by Buck Design.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why pDOOH and why now?

Why pDOOH and why now?

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

July 08, 2021
Georganna Simpson
Wellness on the big stage: how live music connects fans with their values

Wellness on the big stage: how live music connects fans with their values

Promoted

July 08, 2021
Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2021: The results

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2021: The results

Promoted

July 07, 2021