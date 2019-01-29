Simon Gwynn
St Austell Brewery expands relationship with TMW Unlimited

Agency already handles Tribute and Proper Job.

St Austell Brewery: TMW adds three brands to its remit
Cornwall’s St Austell Brewery has appointed TMW Unlimited to handle advertising and communications for three additional brands without a pitch.

The brands are Korev, billed as a Cornish lager, and two from Bath Ales: Gem and Sulis. All three were previously handled in-house.

TMW already works on two other brands for the brewer, Proper Job and Tribute. The latter, an American-inspired IPA, is a frequent winner of awards such as the Campaign for Real Ales' Champion Bottled Beer of Britain.

Laura Hicks, beer brand marketing manager at St Austell Brewery, said: "TMW Unlimited has impressed us hugely with its creative ideas and strategic approach over the last year. We’ve been enjoying a great partnership with the TMW team on Proper Job and we’re looking forward to growing that relationship with our Korev, Sulis and Gem brands."

