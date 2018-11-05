Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

St-Germain to open winter floral activation

Cocktails, masterclasses and a Christmas flower boutique will be available at the event.

St-Germain to open winter floral activation

St-Germain, the elderflower liquer owned by Bacardi, is setting up the "Winter Bloom" pop-up in Covent Garden from 22 November to 22 December.

There will be a series of workshops on how to make cocktails and nibbles for what St-Germain calls the "perfect French soirée". Guests can also learn how to create Christmas bouquets, wreaths and flower crowns.

In addition, Visitors will be able to shop for handmade Christmas decorations and "luxury" stocking fillers at the Christmas flower boutique.

Over the summer, St-Germain partnered House of Holland for a two-day sensory floral experience.

Gurjit Degun

Gurjit Degun recommends

Campaign Event Awards 2018

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now