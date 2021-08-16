Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

St-Germain opens Broadway Market pop-up bar

The campaign includes bar terrace takeovers to support the on-trade sector.

St-Germain, the Bacardi-owned elderflower liqueur, has opened a pop-up bar and series of summer terraces that aim to support the on-trade sector.

A partnership with McQueens Flowers will see bars transformed with floral displays throughout August and September.

The campaign includes the pop-up called "Florasion by St-Germain" on Broadway Market. The bar, headed by award-winning bartender Remy Savage, is a celebration of art and nature. Florasion's greenhouse-style terrace has been filled with botanicals, neon installations and McQueens flowers, all in French art nouveau style. There is also a takeaway cocktail hatch.

Summer terrace takeovers include Mrs Riot in Covent Garden, Smithfield Social in Manchester, Radio Rooftop in Covent Garden and Great Northern Hotel in Kings Cross. These takeovers will be live until 28 September.

Franck Dedieu, UK brand ambassador for St-Germain, said: "This summer should be all about reconnecting with friends and family and finally celebrating those shared moments of indulgence with one another. And, since our usual summer holidays are unlikely to go ahead, through our summer terrace series and floral workshops we wanted to bring a touch of French decadence to the UK to effortlessly elevate those occasions."

St-Germain is also hosting floral arranging workshops where guests will learn how to create a St-Germain-inspired bouquet with a McQueens Flowers tutor. The workshops will take place in August at McQueens Flowers Mayfair.

