St-Germain partners House of Holland for floral activation

"Maison St-Germain" will feature a "wild harvest walkway", created by London florist June in March, that is an abstract meadow of 1,000 elderflowers and two cocktail bars.

The installation has been created by Henry Holland, who owns the House of Holland label. He has also curated a cocktail called The Free Lane which will be served at the activation, alongside three others.

The experience runs on 15 and 16 June. Last year’s installation also had a floral theme.

Camille Ralph Vidal, St-Germain global brand ambassador, said: "Working with Henry and House of Holland has encouraged us to express the more daring, adventurous side of our brand and he’s captured the ‘joyful decadent’ attitude we live by, perfectly in his installation."