St Luke’s awards bonus to all staff

St Luke’s has awarded all of its staff a bonus of 3% of their salary after hitting its financial targets in 2021.

It follows the independent creative agency winning 11 pieces of new business last year, including South Western Railway, which debuted its new campaign in February.

The wins helped drive St Luke’s to double its size, resulting in 113% growth and topping the 2021 AAR Pitch Conversion table with a 100% conversion record.

The collective bonus scheme has been running since St Luke's management buyout and relaunch in 2010.

In a recent survey conducted among St Luke’s staff, 92.5% said they understood the values and vision of the agency, and 97.5% were happy with their role.

St Luke’s was also shortlisted for this year’s Campaign Independent Agency of the Year and is frequently listed in Campaign’s Best Places to Work.

Neil Henderson, chief executive at St Luke’s, said: “St Luke’s has always believed that colleagues in an ideas business should share in the success of that business.

“Our collective bonus underlines our in-it-together culture, which is so critical as we help our clients tackle the tumultuous world around them.”